Authorities who responded to a crash in northeast Houston found two men shot inside of a car.

One of the men died from his injuries, and another man was taken to the hospital.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police responded to a report of a vehicle accident around 1:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 9100 block of Clinton.

When they arrived, police say they found a man in the car who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Child shot in north Houston while at Shady Lane Park with family

Houston police investigate a shooting on Clinton near I-610.

Police say another man in the car had been shot once in the leg. He was last reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the shooting occurred somewhere near the Clinton bridge over I-610, and then the vehicle left the roadway.

Police believe someone outside the vehicle, possibly in another vehicle, fired multiple shots at the car the men were in.

According to police, a bicycle was found near the scene, but they don’t have any information at this time linking it to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.