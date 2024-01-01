3-year-old shot in north Houston while at Shady Lane Park with family

Houston police report a three-year-old was shot while walking in the park with his family Monday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but police say a family was at Shady Lane Park in the 10220 block of Shady Lane when they heard gunfire in the distance. They soon realized their 3-year-old was struck in the leg.

The family was driving to the hospital when they saw an HPD unit and notified officers of what happened.

According to police, an officer applied a tourniquet to the young boy, and he was taken to the hospital by Houston Fire Department. The three-year-old was alert and talking when taken to the hospital, officials report.

Houston police are investigating the scene.