Houston shooting: 2 killed in afternoon shooting on Houston's southeast side

Houston police are on the scene investigating after two people died on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 3800 block of Faulkner.

Authorities said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.