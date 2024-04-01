Houston police say the deaths of a man and a woman appear to have resulted from a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Jamestown Mall around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

According to police, family and friends who had not heard from the couple went to the apartment and forced entry.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Jamestown Mall.

They found the man and the woman shot to death in a bedroom, police say.

According to police, a pistol was found next to the man.

At this point in the investigation, police say the deadly incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when the shooting occurred. Police were canvasing the area for surveillance video and anyone who may have heard something.