A 16-year-old, who was shot in the head by her 14-year-old cousin, has died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning in Houston, officials said.

The shooting occurred on the 19700 block of Redwood Manor around 2:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Darby, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Darby was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition that evening. However, Darby was removed from life support on Wednesday and was pronounced dead.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that Darby’s cousin, a 14-year-old juvenile male, was playing with a handgun when it discharged, striking Darby in the head.

Officials said the incident was also witnessed by another juvenile male who was in the room at the time.

The juvenile male cousin initially fled the scene but was later located by patrol deputies. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Officials said the aggravated assault charges are in the process of being upgraded to manslaughter against the male cousin.