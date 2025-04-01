16-year-old killed, another injured in Houston shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death on Elm Street early Tuesday morning. Another young male was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a transaction between two groups at the scene on Elm Street.



A 16-year-old was shot to death and another young male was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning, police say.

2 shot on Elm Street

What we know:

Police received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of Elm Street near Renwick Drive around 1:30 a.m. A 16-year-old boy had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after the first call, police were notified that a young male had gone to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, two groups of young males had met at the location on Elm Street for some sort of transaction. Police say it turned into a shooting.

What we don't know:

Neither of the males has been identified, and police did not have an exact age for the male in the hospital. It’s also unclear who or how many people fired shots.

The investigation continues

According to police, a gun was recovered at the shooting scene. There was also a car at the hospital that police had yet to search.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.