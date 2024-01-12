Houston shooting: 1 dead after shots fired on Heatherbrook

Houston police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Friday.

Details are limited, but according to officials, shots were fired in the 5400 block of Heatherbrook near South Post Oak Road.

Police say a man was reported dead at the hospital.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.