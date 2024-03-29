One man is dead after a shooting outside a family get-together in Harris County Friday night.

According to HPD Lieutenant Willkens, a group of 20 to 30 people were having a get-together in the 800 block of Rosewick Street when one man became too intoxicated.

Officials say the man was also possibly on Xanax and was asked to leave by the attendees.

He went outside to wait for his ride but became more belligerent when it didn't come. More people eventually went outside to continue trying to get him to leave.

Lt. Willkens reports the man pulled out a pistol and started firing, hitting a 23-year-old male multiple times before running from the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to Willkens, police have an idea who the suspect is and expect HPD will soon locate him.