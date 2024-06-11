As the expansion of Project 11 on the Houston Ship Channel progresses, residents of Galena Park and surrounding port communities are increasingly concerned about the potential impacts on their health and safety.

Scheduled for completion by 2027, the project aims to widen the channel by 170 feet along the Galveston Bay reach, increasing its width from 530 feet to 700 feet. Additionally, segments from Boggy Bayou to Sims Bayou will be deepened through dredging operations.

RELATED: $1 billion Houston ship channel expansion project kicks off

This phase of the project has sparked alarm among local residents, who fear the dredged materials could contain hazardous toxins. The concerns stem from the fact that refineries and chemical facilities along the channel often discharge water, potentially contaminating the sediment at the channel’s bottom.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Coalition is releasing the findings of sediment testing conducted at disposal sites where the dredged material is being placed. These tests aim to identify any pollutants that have surfaced as a result of the dredging activities.

The project’s potential to exacerbate flooding in the area has also raised significant concerns. Local residents and environmental groups are closely monitoring the situation, fearing that changes to the channel could increase flood risks in the already vulnerable region.

In response to these concerns, Port Houston issued a statement today, emphasizing their commitment to community health and safety.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Port Houston cares deeply about the health and safety of our neighboring communities and we hear their concerns. Sediment testing is conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) prior to material being placed in the sediment placement sites, and we have seen no evidence of contamination or discharges at any of the dredged material placement areas that would pose a hazard to human health," the statement reads.

Port Houston also highlighted the economic significance of the channel, which supports 1.54 million jobs in Texas and contributes $906 billion to the national economy.

As the project advances, stakeholders on both sides of the issue continue to watch closely, hoping for a balance between economic development and environmental safety.