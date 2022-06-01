$1 billion Houston ship channel expansion project kicks off

article

A $1-billion expansion project officially kicked off Wednesday at the Houston Ship Channel.

Project 11 promises to create millions of jobs and bring in billions of dollars in revenue to the nation’s busiest port.

Port of Houston officials along with the US Army Corps of Engineers officially launched the start of Project 11 Wednesday with the backdrop of the new, eco-friendly Carolina Dredge.

The dredge will play a crucial part in the expansion, which includes widening the channel along its Galveston Bay reach from 530 feet to 700 feet. It will also deepen its upstream segment up 46.5 feet.

"Project 11 delivers $134-million in increased annual economic impact when completed, which equates to $365,000 a day," said Ric Campo, Port of Houston Authority Commission Chairman. "Sooner is better. And again, it’s all about jobs."

Authorities say the widening and deepening make room for larger container cargos to navigate the channel, increasing safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The project's first phase will also include adding a bird island to mitigate oyster habitat loss.

"It allows us to bring even more goods as we’re facing a challenge with supply chains, as we’re facing a challenge with inflation," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "If there was ever anything we could do, this is it."

Texas has been the leading exporting state in the country for 19 years in a row, according to Congressman Randy Weber.

The Houston Ship Channel is the busiest port in the nation, supporting more than 3.2 million jobs in the US and bringing in nearly $802-billion dollars to the economy.

Project 11 will now be expedited with a target completion date in 2025.

"This is a project of national significance, national importance," said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. "It’s going to matter not just to everyone in our region, not just everyone in our state but to every single person in our country."

For more information about Project 11, click here.