Houston serial killer victim's brother speaks out after parole board considers compassionate release

The brother of one of the 28 teenage boys killed in Houston's mass murders is reacting to the parole board considering a compassionate release for serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley

Elmer Wayne Henley didn't kill the 28 teenagers, but he lured many of them to Dean Corll who sexually tortured and murdered them.

14-year-old Danny Yates was one of the first victims

"It's been bothering me mentally and emotionally for many years," said Bradley Yates. "I keep thinking about what my brother went through."

In December 1970, Bradley Yates was 15 when his 14-year-old brother suddenly disappeared.

"I met Dean Corll when he pulled over to pick my brother up," Yates said. "The first thing out of his mouth was, ‘hey do you guys want some beer?' that's the first thing he asked, my brother said ‘yes.’"

Yates, however, says he didn't take Dean Corll up on his offer for beer.

"He gave my brother his phone number and told him anytime he wanted some more beer he should call him," said Yates.

A couple of days later Yates says Danny and his friend Jim Glass went to a church service. He would never see his only brother again.

"My parents they just assumed he was dead so that's what they told me your brother is probably dead he's not coming back," Yates said. "I was heartbroken over that."

In 1973 Elmer Wayne Henley shot and killed Dean Corll and the horrific truth came out and Danny Yates's remains were found in a boat shed.

"We had a lot of fun together we rode bikes together we dated girls together," his brother said.

Henley was sentenced to 6 life sentences. He is either terminally Ill or requires long-term care. That's why the parole board is considering Henley for compassionate release. That should never happen as far as Bradley Yates is concerned.

"I don't believe he should be getting out because of what he was back then," he said. "No telling how he's going to be if they let him out."

If you wish to protest Henly's release, you must immediately submit your protest in writing by email to victim.svc@tdcj.texas.gov or by fax to 512-452-0825, or by mail – TDCJ Victim Services Division, Attention: Analyst, 8712 Shoal Creek Blvd, Suite 265, Austin, TX 78757-6899. You should include Henley's details: