Houston police say a security guard shot a man who was pushing and threatening him in a convenience store early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 3800 block of Old Spanish Trail.

According to police, a 29-year-old man came into the store with an open container of liquor, and the security guard told him he couldn’t bring it in and needed to leave.

Police say the man got belligerent and started pushing the security guard, saying he was going to beat him up and shoot him.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Old Spanish Trail.

The man then went back out to his car, reached inside, came back into the store and started pushing and threatening the security guard again, police say.

The man ended up pushing the security guard from the front of the store toward the middle, at which point the security guard shot him one time, police say.

The man was shot in the jaw. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they have video of the incident and are speaking with witnesses. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.