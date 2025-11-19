Houston City Council approves curfew for e-scooters, ATVs, other 'micromobility' devices

The Brief Houston City Council approved an ordinance restricting e-scooters, ATVs and other self-propelled devices. It sets a curfew, prohibiting the rental or use of these devices in city limits between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. It also bans the rental of these devices from temporary structures.



Houston City Council approved a city-wide curfew Wednesday that will restrict the hours e-scooters and other "micromobility" devices can be used.

What does the ordinance mean?

The ordinance that was approved 13-0 prohibits the rental and operation of micromobility and off-highway vehicles between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. within city limits.

According to the city, micromobility devices include e-scooters, hoverboards, electric skateboards, electric roller skates and other self-propelled devices. ATVs are also subject to the curfew.

The ordinance also bans the rental of these devices from temporary structures like tents and pop-up structures.

Violations can result in a fine not exceeding $500, and retrieval costs for impounded vehicles are $100 per device.

Why the ordinance was proposed

The backstory:

Motor scooters are popular in Houston, especially in the downtown area, including Discovery Green and the Central Business District, which has caused room for complaints from residents and those living in the area. According to the Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department (ARA), increased use has led to:

Congestion on public rights-of-way

Obstructed sidewalks

Safety hazards for pedestrians

Elevated emergency response activity, especially at night

Under Chapter 551 of the Texas Transportation Code, municipalities may restrict scooters when necessary for public safety. City officials argue that the proposed changes fall squarely within that authority.

Enforcement Data (2021–2025)

By the numbers:

Joint enforcement efforts by the Houston Police Department (HPD) and ARA from 2021 through 2025 have resulted in:

129 scooters seized

74 scooters impounded

53 vendor warnings

13 vendor citations

3,016 rider warnings

51 rider citations

5 firearms seized

8 arrests

Additionally, the Houston Fire Department reports that 78% of EMS calls related to motor scooter incidents in the downtown area occurred between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., supporting the need for a nighttime curfew.

Locals weigh in

What they're saying:

We talked to an employee at Bolt Scooters who said businesses help people support their families. He also adds that he hopes those proposing this ordinance understand the convenience it brings for people maneuvering through Houston traffic.

"We do have to tell everybody the rules every time before we rent out to them, but it’s very important for their safety and the drivers," said Jaime Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says that the curfew would hurt business because the hours of the proposed curfew are during prime time. There is even signage as a message to customers about following the rules of the road.

"It can be a little dangerous at times, but it pretty much is an easy way for people to get around, and it's an eco-friendly way," Rodriguez said.

The other side:

On Tuesday, even during public comment, at City Hall, Kris Larson, President and CEO of Downtown Houston +, stood up and echoed support for the ordinance, and how pleased he was.

"I want to thank council and staff who have been responsive to a number of community concerns regarding the issues that we have, such as how scooters have been utilized in downtown Houston," said Larson. "Also differentiating the challenge that we have with the problematic utilization of scooters the way they are utilized right now versus folks who are trying to get to work."

"It has been one of the top issues for our stakeholders, residents, property owners, partners and more. I also serve on the board of directors for Discovery Green and I can tell you that this is number one on their list of issues and concerns.