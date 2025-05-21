North Houston: 19-year-old arrested as alleged accomplice to suspect who was killed by ex's new boyfriend

The Brief Police say a man was shot and killed after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's home early Tuesday morning. Police were allegedly told about an SUV fleeing the scene after the shooting. Zachary Patterson, 19, was arrested and charged in connection with this case.



A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly acting as an accomplice to a man who tried to force his way into his ex-girlfriend's home.

Houston Saddle Rock shooting: Accomplice arrested

What we know:

Police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Zachary Michael Patterson on Wednesday. Officials say he has been charged with intent to commit assault and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Police say Patterson's charges are tied to an incident that led to a suspect getting shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

A woman called 911 at about 12:45 a.m. saying someone was trying to break into her home.

Officers arrived at the 1800 block of Saddle Rock Drive and found a man unresponsive in the front yard with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to police, the man had arrived at the home in a silver SUV and started damaging property. He and another person then allegedly tried to force their way into the home.

The attempted break-in led to shots being fired between the initial suspect and the woman's boyfriend. The other man wasn't hurt.

Allegedly, detectives learned that the suspect was an ex-boyfriend of the woman who called 911.

Police say a witness told officers about the silver SUV fleeing the scene. Officers found the vehicle and allegedly tried to stop, but the driver evaded them, leading to a car chase.

The driver, now identified as Patterson, was eventually taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Patterson was the second suspect who tried to break into the home.

No one else involved in this case has been identified at this time. Police say the suspect who died was 23 years old.

