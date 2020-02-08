Houston Roughnecks beat Los Angeles Wildcats for first XFL win, 37-17

article

The Houston Roughnecks took down the Los Angeles Wildcats in their first XFL matchup on Saturday with a final score of 37-17.

On the first drive of the game, P.J. Walker connected with Cam Phillips for a 50-yard touchdown for the Houston Roughnecks.

After both offenses stalled for a couple of possessions, Jordan Smallwood found the end zone for the Wildcats to give them a 14-6 lead. The Roughnecks responded right back with a 20-yard touchdown reception from James Butler.

Houston opened the second half with their third straight possession resulting in a touchdown, courtesy of P.J. Walker’s fourth touchdown pass. The Roughnecks defense took over, shutting down the Wildcats offense.

The Houston Roughnecks is one of the eight XFL teams set to play in the rebooted league beginning on Feb. 8.

June Jones is the team’s general manager and head coach. Jones was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and interim coach with the San Diego Chargers during his time in the NFL. He previously coached the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

The president of the Roughnecks is Brian Michael Cooper, who previously worked for the law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP as part of its entertainment, media and sports practice.

Here are some Roughnecks players you may know.

PHILLIP WALKER: Walker is relatively unknown in quarterback circles but beat out Connor Cook for the starting job in Houston. He was with the Indianapolis Colts from 2017 to 2019 but never appeared in a game.

SAMMIE COATES: Coates played wide receiver in the NFL from 2015 to 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans. He is expected to be one of the top players in the league.

KONY EALY: Ealy played defensive end from 2014 to 2018. He appeared in one Super Bowl, with the Carolina Panthers. He also played for the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

Fans are showed up in droves in Houston, ready to support the Roughnecks in their first game of the season:

