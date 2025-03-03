Houston rodeo: Bun B announces Yolanda Adams to Birthday Bonanza lineup
HOUSTON - Bun B's Birthday Bonanza at the Houston rodeo is bringing the gospel with Houston native and Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams!
Adams was announced to the lineup of stars performing at Bun B's concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday morning.
Bun B's Birthday Bonanza lineup
What we know:
So far, Yolanda Adams is the fifth artist announced to be joining Bun B onstage for his "Birthday Bonanza" show for Black Heritage Day on Friday, March 7!
Other artists to be performing with Bun B are Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver.
Bun B announced Adams joining his show through his Instagram, captioning the photo, "We bring the Lord to the stage @rodeohouston for my Birthday Bonanza this year with the incomparable Gospel legend herself @yolandaadams yall!"
What's next:
Bun B stated there would be another big announcement on Tuesday for the hip hop fans.
How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?
By the numbers:
Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.
- Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180
- Upper Level: $25 or $38
- Loge Level: $46
- Club Level: $67 or $72
- Field Level: $62
- Action Seats: $170
- Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412
Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.
RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage
Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.
The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:
- March 4: Reba McEntire
- March 5: Riley Green
- March 6: AJR
- March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza
- March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
- March 9: Carin León
- March 10: Brad Paisley
- March 11: Zach Top
- March 12: Lauren Daigle
- March 13: Jon Pardi
- March 14: Journey
- March 15: Warren Zeiders
- March 16: Grupo Frontera
- March 17: Charley Crockett
- March 18: Post Malone
- March 19: Old Dominion
- March 20: Cody Jinks
- March 21: Parker McCollum
- March 22: Brooks & Dunn
- March 23: Luke Bryan
The Source: Bun B and The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo provided the information in this article.