The Brief Yolanda Adams was announced to be joining the concert lineup for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza on Friday, March 7. Adams is the fifth artist joining Bun B on stage, joining Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver. Bun B hinted a hip-hop artist would be announced on Tuesday.



Bun B's Birthday Bonanza at the Houston rodeo is bringing the gospel with Houston native and Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams!

Adams was announced to the lineup of stars performing at Bun B's concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday morning.

Bun B's Birthday Bonanza lineup

What we know:

So far, Yolanda Adams is the fifth artist announced to be joining Bun B onstage for his "Birthday Bonanza" show for Black Heritage Day on Friday, March 7!

Other artists to be performing with Bun B are Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver.

Bun B announced Adams joining his show through his Instagram, captioning the photo, "We bring the Lord to the stage @rodeohouston for my Birthday Bonanza this year with the incomparable Gospel legend herself @yolandaadams yall!"

What's next:

Bun B stated there would be another big announcement on Tuesday for the hip hop fans.

How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?

By the numbers:

Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.

Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180

Upper Level: $25 or $38

Loge Level: $46

Club Level: $67 or $72

Field Level: $62

Action Seats: $170

Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412

Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.

RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage

Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.

The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:

March 4: Reba McEntire

March 5: Riley Green

March 6: AJR

March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza

March 8: Bailey Zimmerman

March 9: Carin León

March 10: Brad Paisley

March 11: Zach Top

March 12: Lauren Daigle

March 13: Jon Pardi

March 14: Journey

March 15: Warren Zeiders

March 16: Grupo Frontera

March 17: Charley Crockett

March 18: Post Malone

March 19: Old Dominion

March 20: Cody Jinks

March 21: Parker McCollum

March 22: Brooks & Dunn

March 23: Luke Bryan