The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced that Bucee’s founder and CEO, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, will help kick off the 2024 Rodeo by serving as grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade. A tradition since 1938, the annual parade celebrates Western Heritage and marks the beginning of Rodeo season.

"Buc-ee’s is one of Texas’ most notable brands and we are honored to have Arch Aplin III help kick off our historic event," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. "As many of our attendees travel long distances for our annual event, Buc-ee’s is part of the Rodeo experience for many already."

Aplin opened the first Buc-ee’s in 1982 and, under his leadership, Buc-ee’s has become a destination travel center known for providing an elevated experience compared to competitors. He is equally passionate about community involvement, with a long history of giving back to Texas, both locally and statewide.

Aplin previously served as chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, is a board member of The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, a member of the Lieutenant Governor’s Transportation Advisory Board, and was a 9-year board member of the Brazosport Independent School District.

The Rodeo and Buc-ee’s are iconic brands that started in Houston.

Buc-ee’s is the gold standard, known for Beaver Nuggets and brisket sandwiches, often the beckoning light among many who have a long road trip.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade transforms the heart of our city into a vibrant celebration of Western Heritage.

Paradegoers will also recognize a familiar face as Buc-ee’s beaver mascot joins Rodeo mascot, Howdy, to walk the parade route.

Downtown Rodeo Parade Schedule Prior to the start of the parade will be the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips.

9:10 a.m. 10K Wheelchair

9:20 a.m. 5K & 10K Corral A, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m. 5K Timed 9:35 a.m. Untimed 5K (line up behind timed 5K participants)

10 a.m. Downtown Rodeo Parade begins

For more information about the Downtown Rodeo Parade, visit: rodeohouston.com/Visit-the-Rodeo/PreRodeo-Events/Parade.