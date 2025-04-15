Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets playoff merch: An exclusive look at what's for sale on Wednesday

Published  April 15, 2025 6:36pm CDT
    • The Houston Rockets 2025 playoff merchandise has arrived ahead of a big event on Wednesday. 
    • On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., fans can go to the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center to purchase merchandise. 
    • The merchandise will also be available for purchase at Rocketsshop.com later in the day on Wednesday. 

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets 2025 Playoff Merchandise has arrived. 

The Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center is hosting a "Gear up for Liftoff" event on Wednesday, April 16.  

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., fans will have their first chance to secure items from the Rockets 2025 Playoff Collection.  

The special line of merchandise will also be available for purchase at Rocketsshop.com later on Wednesday. 

Here's a look at what you purchase: 

2025 Rockets Playoffs Collection: A exclusive look

We have an exclusive look at some of the 2025 Rockets Playoffs Collection merchandise going on sale starting on Wednesday. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez has a sneak peek.

The Source: FOX 26's Coco Dominguez was at the Rockets Team Store on Tuesday to get a sneak peek at the merchandise that will be on sale on Wednesday. 

