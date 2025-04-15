Houston Rockets playoff merch: An exclusive look at what's for sale on Wednesday
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets 2025 Playoff Merchandise has arrived.
The Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center is hosting a "Gear up for Liftoff" event on Wednesday, April 16.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., fans will have their first chance to secure items from the Rockets 2025 Playoff Collection.
The special line of merchandise will also be available for purchase at Rocketsshop.com later on Wednesday.
Here's a look at what you purchase:
The Source: FOX 26's Coco Dominguez was at the Rockets Team Store on Tuesday to get a sneak peek at the merchandise that will be on sale on Wednesday.