The Houston Rockets hosted an exclusive pregame Art Exhibit before the Rockets vs. Grizzlies game on Wednesday to kick off Noche Latina!



Art was on display from Donkeeboy, Franky Cardona, Floyd Mendoza, and Jatziri Barron with music by DJ Gracie Chavez!

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

There was also a panel discussion with the artists moderated by Marco Torres.

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez was at the event and has more in the video above.