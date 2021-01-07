Houston Rockets Entertainment Director makes comeback with music after 16 years

You may know Natalie Alvarado as the Entertainment Director for the Houston Rockets, but she’s also an artist and she’s making a return after 16 years.

Houston Rockets DJ, DJ T. Gray is executive producer for the EP titled WINTER, which has six songs. Working together again with him has come full circle.

Natalie says the pandemic is what allowed her the time to jump back in. The vibe for her EP is R&B Soul.



Natalie and T. Gray have also joined forces to form a record label.



The EP WINTER will be available on all platforms beginning Friday, January 8.