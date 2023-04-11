Houston Rockets collaborate with 'Be Someone' brand to release limited edition t-shirt
HOUSTON - The ‘Be Someone’ sign just outside of downtown Houston has been a staple for the city, and now the Houston Rockets are collaborating with the brand to create a limited edition shirt.
According to a release, the shirt will be available for purchase at the Rockets Team Shop at the Toyota Center.
We're told limited quantities of the shirt remain at the team shop.
