Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets collaborate with 'Be Someone' brand to release limited edition t-shirt

By
Published 
Houston Rockets
FOX 26 Houston

The origins of the 'Be Someone' brand

The 'Be Someone' brand has been a sign in the downtown Houston area. Now, the Houston Rockets are collaborating with the brand for a limited edition t-shirt. (Video Source: Houston Rockets)

HOUSTON - The ‘Be Someone’ sign just outside of downtown Houston has been a staple for the city, and now the Houston Rockets are collaborating with the brand to create a limited edition shirt. 

According to a release, the shirt will be available for purchase at the Rockets Team Shop at the Toyota Center. 

We're told limited quantities of the shirt remain at the team shop. 

Click the video above for a video from the person who created the slogan explaining its origins. 