Two women have been linked to a series of armed robberies at grocery stores across northwest Houston, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

The first robbery occurred on August 16, around 4:00 pm at a store on W. 43rd Street. The women approached the customer service counter, handed over a demand note, and one showed a handgun. After taking cash from the register, they left the scene.

Here's what we know about the suspects:

Suspect 1 : Black woman, wearing a black scarf over her hair and neck, a long black shirt, and black pants.

Suspect 2: Black woman, dressed in a tan athleisure outfit, a medical mask, and a khaki baseball cap.

On September 16, 2024, around 4:45 pm, the same pair struck again at a store on W. 20th Street. They handed another demand note and pretended to reach for a gun. After grabbing money, they quickly left.

During this robbery, they wore long black dresses and scarves around their heads.

Later that day, around 5:15 pm, the suspects targeted a grocery store on Wirt Road. They presented a demand note and displayed a handgun, but the employee refused to comply, so the suspects fled empty-handed.

The women might also be involved in another robbery in Fort Bend County. Both suspects are described as Black females, aged 20 to 30, about 5'0" to 5'5" tall. One has an average build, while the other is thin. They may be driving a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about these suspects is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.