Houston robbery suspect pushed employee, fled with cologne

The Brief Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a drug store on July 13. The suspect pushed an employee before stealing several bottles of cologne from a store in the 5200 block of Antoine. He's described as a Black male, 45-50 years old, 6'2", and about 230 pounds, last seen in a black shirt and blue jean shorts.



The Houston Police Department’s robbery Division needs the public's assistance to identify the suspect responsible for a robbery by force that occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Cologne Robbery

What we know:

An unknown male suspect entered a drug store, located in the 5200 block of Antoine, in Houston.

The male approached the employee and requested to look at the colognes. While looking at the colognes, the male pushed the employee, grabbed several bottles of cologne, and then fled the location with the stolen merchandise.

Robbery suspect

Dig deeper:

The suspect is described as a black male, 45 to 50 years old, 6’2, around 230 pounds, wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.