The Brief A homeowner returned to his townhome on the 3900 block of Hare Street after receiving an alert about a broken window. He found a man leaving the scene who threatened him with a handgun and then left on a bicycle, stealing some tools from inside. The suspect is a man wearing a black pullover, black pants, and black shoes. The Houston Police Department is seeking information about his identity.



Imagine being at the gym, only to receive an alarming notification that someone has broken into your home. That’s exactly what happened to a Houston resident on May 2.

Authorities say the homeowner received an alert that a back window of his townhome on the 3900 block of Hare Street had been tampered with around 4:45 a.m. Rushing back home, he was shocked to find an unknown man leaving through a side door. When confronted, the intruder pointed a handgun before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

(Photo: Houston Police Robbery Division)

The homeowner discovered that some of his tools were missing, taken during the break-in.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all black—black pullover, black pants, and black shoes. If you have any information about this individual, please contact the Houston Police Department.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.