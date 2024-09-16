Eddie Manuel was shot and killed on July 13th at the Urban 19 apartment complex off Imperial Valley Dr. around 3:45 p.m.

According to his wife, she, their daughter, and two young sons witnessed his killing.

A Houston Police press release says, "The victim and his family had a prior disagreement with neighbors several days ago. On the day of this incident (July 13) the two families got into a verbal and physical altercation that resulted in shots being fired."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Eddie's wife Alicia says they did have a prior dispute with their neighbors. She says on July 13th two people who she believes to be friends of these neighbors sat in their parking lot and harassed her family.

"Saying all kinds of racial slurs, the 'N' word and everything," she said.

Video shows her 21-year-old daughter, Breshaun, approaching one of the men to record him on video. In the video, it appears the man hits her and moments later gunshots ring out.

Alicia says after the man hit her daughter, Eddie approached him and the man shot Eddie several times.

She says Eddie was unarmed.

"We had no weapons, no knives, we didn't even have a stick, my husband didn't own a gun," she said.

The HPD release says, "Several persons were detained and questioned and released."

Alicia says she doesn't understand why no arrests have been made.

OTHER CRIME: Man pronounced dead at scene after shooting near northeast Houston Fiesta Mart

"He is gone and people are free, they could be anywhere now," she said.

She says Eddie was an active father and she's now trying to provide for their daughter and two young sons, ages 5 and 6.

"Now we have got to do it all by ourselves, and they don't even get to know their daddy. Just the memories," she said.

FOX26 has reached out to HPD more than once regarding this case and have yet to receive an update on whether charges are pending. This article will be updated once HPD responds.