3 suspects sought in Houston robbery of woman who was chased, punched

Houston police say they are searching for three suspects after a woman was chased through a parking lot, knocked to the ground, punched, and then robbed.

The police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who were caught on video.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Authorities say the incident occurred around 2 a.m. May 23 while the woman was meeting with an acquaintance in the parking lot of a gas station the 7600 block of Airline in Houston.

The woman told police that three unknown females walked up to her and demanded her purse. She said she tried to run away, but one of them caught up to her and forced her to the ground.

Police say the suspects assaulted her by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement. They then took the woman’s purse and fled in an unknown direction, HPD says.

MORE NEWS: Elderly woman carjacked outside Harris Co. retail store

Houston police are searching for three robbery suspect. (Photos: Houston Police Department)

The suspects were described as three Hispanic females, one wearing a red pullover and blue jeans, the second wearing a red pullover and red sweatpants, and the third wearing a gray pullover and blue jean shorts.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.