League City Police: Nine arrested for multiple Houston-area robberies

The Brief League City Police say nine people between the ages of 20–65 were arrested for multiple robberies around Houston. Police say most suspects' bonds are for $1 million. The robberies allegedly included a hit at a jewelry store in a League City HEB.



Almost ten people are facing charges for taking part in a robbery spree around Houston, according to League City Police.

Houston crime: Nine arrested for alleged robbery spree

What we know:

Police say the following Houstonians have been arrested for multiple robberies:

Tommie Coleman, 20 Jerrell Davis, 33 Shannon Evans, 46 Laquincya Johnson, 20 Monica Thompson, 34 Patricia Thompson, 65 Valencia Thompson, 51 Vanessa Thompson, 24 Aron Wilson, 33

Eight of the suspects were arrested in late August, and the final person was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Each suspect is reportedly charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Those who have that one charge each have a bond of $1 million.

Coleman and Vanessa Thompson are also charged with Aggravated Robbery. Police say the second charge raises Coleman's bond to $2 million in total. No bond has been set for Thompson.

The only robbery incident specified in the League City press release is one that happened in a jewelry store inside a League City HEB. Police say that robbery happened on July 28 along the Gulf Freeway.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided at this time.

What's next:

Police say the suspects' arrests were the result of an investigation under the department's Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation is still active, and more charges could be filed.