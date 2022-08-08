Spice up your evening with a roaring 20s magic & burlesque show

50 Shades of Gold is a local cabaret show with performances at the historic Avant Gardens in Montrose.

International performers will transport you to the Roaring 20s, with adult-oriented shows in an underground speakeasy that's hidden behind a secret bookshelf.

The venue features red velvet curtains, dim lighting, and a cozy atmosphere.

There's an in-room bar to set the mood for a night of magic and burlesque, guaranteed to be different from the norm.

50 Shades of Gold happens bi-monthly.

