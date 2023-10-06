Houston road closures: I-45 mainlanes to be closed for emergency repairs

Houston drivers will need to find an alternate route as a portion of I-45 will be closed for the weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation-Houston District, emergency repairs will be made to the I-45North Freeway near McKinney Street near downtown which means several roads will be closed beginning Saturday at 4 a.m. until Oct. 9.

These closures include all I-45 Gulf northbound mainlanes at I-69, says Houston TranStar.

Houston TranStar will detour all traffic from the I-45 connector to I-69 northbound and southbound.

Drivers should continue northbound on I-45 northbound to the I-69 northbound direct connector, then follow the I-69 northbound to the I-610 North Loop westbound. They can then follow I-610 North Loop westbound to IH 45 north or southbound.

Drivers should consider planning an alternate route for their drive.

You can read more information on the closure here.