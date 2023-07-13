A major interstate in Houston will be closed this weekend as work is being done.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced all southbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed from Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 17 at 5 a.m.

Road crews will continue their work on the new I-610 West Loop southbound bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway.

This work will allow traffic to switch onto the new I-610 West Loop southbound bridge and reopen the I-610 West Loop entrance ramp from Westheimer, which has been closed since January, said TxDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Looking ahead, TxDOT says crews plan to close I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop from July 21 to 24 for the demolition of the old I-610 West Loop northbound bridge.

Additional road closure information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website.