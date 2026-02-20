‘Enough is enough’: Riverside Terrace community mobilizes to stop residential gas station development

The Brief An emergency town hall was held regarding a proposed gas station that residents say threatens their neighborhood's safety and character. Residents voiced frustration that the current property owners had already signed off on the project's application, with many feeling blindsided by the development plans. The community is now organizing to oppose the project at the Houston City Planning Commission, where the development's application will be reviewed.



Residents of Houston’s historic Riverside Terrace community are mobilizing against a proposed gas station development they argue threatens their safety and the character of their neighborhood.

"Fuel Depot" project planned

The backstory:

An emergency town hall Friday night saw State Representative Jolanda Jones and concerned homeowners voice strong opposition to the "Fuel Depot" project planned for the corner of Live Oak Street and Southmore Boulevard.

For days, the developer behind the controversial project remained largely anonymous, fueling community frustration. However, at Friday's meeting, Rep. Jones identified Dhuka Investments as the group pushing the development forward.

Concerns were also raised about the transparency of the process, with relizations that the current property owners had already signed off on the application, leading to residents feeling blindsided and unheard.

‘Not just about one convenience store’

What they're saying:

"This is not just about one convenience store; it’s a battle over property rights and neighborhood legacy," said one longtime resident who spoke at the Good Hope Baptist Church gathering.

Many in the Third Ward community expressed worries about increased crime, environmental impact, and declining property values should the gas station be built just feet from existing homes. Residents pointed to existing gas stations across the highway as examples of businesses that have brought unwanted activity to the area.

Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who both represents and lives in the area, echoed calls for better communication during property sales.

Harris County Precinct 7 Constable James "Smokie" Phillips also addressed attendees, speaking to potential safety concerns.

Next steps for residents

What's next:

The emergency town hall served as a call to action, with Rep. Jones outlining next steps for residents to organize collectively and demand accountability.

The community's immediate focus is now on the Houston City Planning Commission, which is expected to review the project's application.