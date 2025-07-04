Houston: Two found dead in River Oaks home, possibly due to chemical leak

The Brief Houston fire officials were called to a home on Avalon Place. Two people were reportedly found deceased in a basement with a chemical smell. Hazmat units have been called to the scene.



Houston fire officials are investigating after two people were reportedly found dead in a basement in the River Oaks area.

Houston: Two dead in River Oaks home

What we know:

The fire department tells FOX 26 that a crew was called to a home on Avalon Place near River Oaks Boulevard.

The call came in as a person down.

An HFD engine responded to the home, and firefighters went down to the basement.

Two people were found and firefighters reportedly noticed a chemical smell. The crew retrieved their breathing apparatuses and went back to the basement.

Both people who were found were then pronounced deceased.

The scene has since been listed as the scene of a chemical leak. Hazmat units have been called to the scene.

What we don't know:

The causes of the alleged leak and the victims' deaths have not been confirmed at this time.