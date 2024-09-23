Houston Restaurant Weeks - Kokoro

Featuring Japanese cuisine, sushi and yakitori, Kokoro offers Houstonians a variety of items. This year's Houston Restaurant Weeks Menu is a $39 4-course dinner with at least 3 choices in each category including sushi, crudo and maki dishes.

Joining Katie Stone is corporate chef Young Nguyen who explains some of the dishes at Kokoro including the grilled edamame, crudo sauces and why the rice tastes different from other sushi restaurants.

Kokoro is located downtown Houston at 409 Travis Street inside Bravery Chef Hall.

Operating hours are Sunday - Wednesday 11am -9pm, Thursday 11am - 10pm and Friday and Saturday 11am -11pm

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.