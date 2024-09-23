Houston Restaurant Weeks - Duchess

Katie Stone shares her experience visiting the Duchess restaurant in Uptown Houston. It's a lot like lunching with a dowager aunt who has traveled the world and brought back delicious recipes and unique ingredients. Joining Katie as she samples this year's Houston Restaurant Week menus is General Manager Ron Vega and Chef Timothy De St. Remey.

The Duchess is located at 1131 Uptown Park Blvd and is open Sunday - Wednesday 11am - 10pm and Thursday - Saturday 11am-11pm.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.