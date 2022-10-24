Houston restaurant Raja Sweets keeping up with high demand for Diwali

The first Indian restaurant in Houston, Raja Sweets, is working around the clock to keep up with the extremely high demand from residents celebrating Diwali.

The restaurant is tucked in the corner of Hillcroft and the Westpark Tollway, and it first opened its doors in 1986.

"We have the same customers, just like you and your parents and family have been coming for the last 36 years, so it is a staple in Houston. Everyone knows about Raja Sweets," said Sharan Gahunia, who is the second-generation owner of Raja Sweets.

"I have been coming here for the last 20 years, every day. I work close by so lunch is here all the time. It's a nice place, good food, and they treat me like family, that's important," said Sri Subramaniam, a daily customer.

Family is how this restaurant started, with Sharan’s mother and father.

Her father, Joginder Singh Gahunia, known by everyone as Yogi, died several years ago.

Since then, she has been helping her mom carry on this staple in the Indian community.

"I think he would be so proud. One of the last things he said on his deathbed was don't ever let Raja Sweets close," said Sharan who is making sure that the restaurant keeps its doors open for generations to come. "I think we have consistently done the best we can for the last 20 years that he has been gone, so I think he would be really proud."