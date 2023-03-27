Houston resident claims $2 million scratch ticket top prize

article

One Houstonian is now a millionaire after claiming their scratch ticket top prize.

According to a release, the $2 million prize was won while playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Spectacular.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at Sabo Mart, located at 10715 Sagetree Drive in Houston.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in the game.

The game overall offers more than $245.8 million in total prices with overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including break-even prizes, officials said.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.