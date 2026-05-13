Houston resident admits to Nigerian email scam used to funnel nearly $1M in stolen funds

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The Brief Houston resident Edikan Adiakpan pleaded guilty to running an illegal business that laundered money from international email scams. Adiakpan used his company, Akama Lifestyle, to funnel nearly $1 million stolen from victims via "spoofed" emails mimicking legitimate creditors. Already in custody, Adiakpan faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing on Sept. 15.



A 34-year-old Nigerian national living in Houston pleaded guilty Tuesday to operating an illegal money-transmitting business that funneled proceeds from a sophisticated international email scam.

Nigerian email scam

Edikan Adiakpan admitted in federal court that he used a company he controlled, Akama Lifestyle, to move funds for fraudsters between 2020 and 2022 while keeping a percentage as a fee. Federal prosecutors stated the funds originated from "business email compromise" (BEC) schemes that targeted more than 10 victims across at least eight states.

Among those targeted was a California research group dedicated to developing treatments for U.S. veterans.

What we know:

The fraud relied on "spoofed" emails designed to mimic legitimate suppliers and creditors. Victims were tricked into diverting payments to bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters rather than their actual business partners.

According to court documents, the scope of the operation became clear when one victim wired $927,080 to the fraudsters. A portion of those proceeds was then sent to Adiakpan, who redeemed a $60,000 cashier’s check for himself as a kickback for his role in the scheme. The laundering process involved conspirators moving money rapidly between multiple bank accounts they controlled before converting the funds into cashier's checks to be cashed by Adiakpan.

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 15. Adiakpan has been in custody since his arrest in June 2025 and faces up to five years in federal prison along with a $250,000 fine.

Dig deeper:

Adiakpan is the second individual convicted in the investigation. Ayobami Omoniyi, 26, another Nigerian citizen involved in the scheme, was sentenced in March to 32 months in federal prison.

The investigation was a joint effort by the FBI’s Houston and Bryan offices and IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). Assistant U.S. Attorneys Belinda Beek and Christine Lu are leading the prosecution.