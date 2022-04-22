Houston Hotel sells furniture at deeply discounted prices to account for inflation

article

It's being called some "really good stuff at really good prices."

A Houston hotel renovator says he knows everyone is experiencing higher prices nearly everywhere we go. So he says this weekend he's offering furniture he's obtained, at deeply discounted prices, and even doing some furniture and mattress giveaways for those in need.

The big sale is happening at 5708 N. Shepherd until 6:00 p.m. Friday; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

We're told some sofas and dining tables are as low as $99.

