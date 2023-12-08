A judge raised bond for the Houston rapper charged in a police chase earlier this week.

According to court documents, Sauce Walka, also known as Albert Walker Mondane, is charged with evading arrest or detention - motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device.

Albert Walker Mondane (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

Records show Mondane was released from jail on a $15,000 bond on Thursday. However, during a court appearance on Friday, a judge raised his bond to $35,000, and he was remanded back into custody.

Mondane’s attorney says he expects Mondane to post bond on Friday and then be released later in the day.

According to court documents, Mondane evaded police while driving 130 miles per hour for over two miles until he crashed his vehicle on Wednesday.

The rapper posted an Instagram video on Thursday saying he was okay and came out of the crash "untouched, unscathed, unblemished."

Sauce Walka also said he was going to try and calm down because he's been living "wild" for a long time and said he is a "role model" for so many people.