Before the big day, every groom-to-be should have a great night out with their friends, and when planning that next event, why not have it in Houston?

A recent study by Lawn Love looked at 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to find the best Bachelor Party Destinations. Researchers examined access to bars, party buses, strip clubs, paintball, and casinos.

The data led them to name Houston the 5th best city for bachelor parties, right behind Las Vegas at number 4.

The Space City was also found to have the 5th number of strip clubs and the second most number of DUI/DWI lawyers.

New York, took the crown as the very best bachelor party destination, while Little Rock, Arkansas was ranked at the very bottom of the list.

For a complete look at the report and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.

