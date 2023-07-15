There's always something going on in Houston whether it's late-night events or people driving through the city and a new study reveals the city is one of the noisiest in the country.

In a recent study by Retirement Living, Houston was ranked the second-noisiest city in America with a score of 65.27. It also ranked first in car accidents. Houstonians also suffer from the most traffic noise, according to the study.

Los Angeles was ranked first on the list and New York, which is nicknamed "the city that never sleeps" was ranked third.

According to the study, New York City had some of the lowest search volumes for "noise disturbance" and "noise ordinance.

On the opposite end, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Santa Clarita, California, and Lincoln, Nebraska were ranked the quietest in their study.

Retirement Living's study ranked the 99 most populous cities in the United States and used Google search data from the past two years for the search terms "noise complaint," "noise disturbance," "noise ordinances," and "noise pollution". They also surveyed 1,005 respondents to see how noise pollution impacts their lives.

To read the full study from Retirement Living, click here.