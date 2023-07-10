Live long and prosper Texas residents, because you're home to three of the geekiest cities in the country!

A recent study by Lawn Love compared 200 of the biggest U.S. cities by looking at access to comic book stores, geek social groups as well as comic conventions.

The data researchers uncovered led them to find three Texas cities among the top 10 geekiest cities. San Antonio came out the highest as 3rd geekiest, followed by Houston and Dallas at 6th and 7th, respectively.

New York took the title of the geekiest city overall. And while Miramar, Florida was named the least geeky, interestingly, Brownsville, Texas was ranked the second least!

To read the full report and how other cities compared, click here.