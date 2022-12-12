Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate

article

It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate.

This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.

The radio legend of more than 40 years was presented Monday with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University. Jones was nominated by Dr. Candice Matthews, who serves as president of the university's board of regents with Chancellor Dr. Verna Caddie.

"It’s with great honor to confer Funky Larry Jones with an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanitarianism from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University!" Dr. Matthews said in a written statement. "Funky Larry Jones is a pillar in the community for over three decades, and have worked on many projects to make Houston better! We at Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University extend that congratulations are in order for Dr. Funky Larry Jones!"