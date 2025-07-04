Houston programs launched for homes damaged in Hurricane Harvey, 2021 freeze
HOUSTON - The City of Houston is launching two major housing programs to help people still recovering from the 2021 winter freeze and Hurricane Harvey.
What we know:
The Single Family Home Repair Program is to help low-income victims of the 2021 winter freeze. The City of Houston has secured over $50 million in funding from HUD, with more than $40 million to be used to help repair and rebuild damaged homes.
There is up to $10,000 for out-of-pocket repairs, with priority given to low-income elderly and disabled people, followed by households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, then those at or below 120% of the AMI.
There is also up to $100,000 available for home rehabilitation and up to $300,000 for home reconstruction, again first for the elderly and disabled applicants, then for other households also at or below 80% of the AMI.
The City is also launching the $19 million Harvey Homebuyer Assistance Program 2.0. Low-income, first-time homebuyers or those who lost homes in Hurricane Harvey can receive up to $125,000 in down payment assistance and closing costs.
To qualify, applicants must live at or below 120% of the AMI, have lived in Houston on August 25, 2017, be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, complete homebuyer education, and qualify for a mortgage.
This is a no-interest, forgivable loan if you live in the house for a time-length based on the amount you receive.
What you can do:
To learn more, applicants can attend the Stepping into Homeownership Resource Fair on Saturday, July 12, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Third Ward Multi-Service Center.
Or you can call during Virtual Community Hours on Wednesdays between 1 and 4 p.m. Applicants can call these three phone numbers: 832-394-6912, 832-394-6227, or 832-394-6126.
The Source: Information in this article is from the City of Houston.