Houston programs launched for homes damaged in Hurricane Harvey, 2021 freeze

The City of Houston is launching two major housing programs to help people still recovering from the 2021 winter freeze and Hurricane Harvey.

What we know:

The Single Family Home Repair Program is to help low-income victims of the 2021 winter freeze. The City of Houston has secured over $50 million in funding from HUD, with more than $40 million to be used to help repair and rebuild damaged homes.

There is up to $10,000 for out-of-pocket repairs, with priority given to low-income elderly and disabled people, followed by households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, then those at or below 120% of the AMI.

There is also up to $100,000 available for home rehabilitation and up to $300,000 for home reconstruction, again first for the elderly and disabled applicants, then for other households also at or below 80% of the AMI.

The City is also launching the $19 million Harvey Homebuyer Assistance Program 2.0. Low-income, first-time homebuyers or those who lost homes in Hurricane Harvey can receive up to $125,000 in down payment assistance and closing costs.

To qualify, applicants must live at or below 120% of the AMI, have lived in Houston on August 25, 2017, be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, complete homebuyer education, and qualify for a mortgage.

This is a no-interest, forgivable loan if you live in the house for a time-length based on the amount you receive.

What you can do:

To learn more, applicants can attend the Stepping into Homeownership Resource Fair on Saturday, July 12, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Third Ward Multi-Service Center.

Or you can call during Virtual Community Hours on Wednesdays between 1 and 4 p.m. Applicants can call these three phone numbers: 832-394-6912, 832-394-6227, or 832-394-6126.