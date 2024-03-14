Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Houston won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Mr. Express #1 at 2815 Bingle Road.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize, was not purchased.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 21, 29, 54, 59, 62, and the Powerball was 4.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

No one won the jackpot, which was an estimated $559 million.

The next drawing is Saturday. The jackpot has increased to an estimated $600 million with an estimated cash value $293.4 million.