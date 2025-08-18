Houston power outage tracker: Over 16,000 customers without power, Centerpoint, Entergy maps
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Over 16,000 customers are currently without power in the Houston area as strong storms are moving across the area.
What we know:
As of 10:30 p.m. Monday night, CenterPoint Energy reported 16,061 customers without power.
As of 10:30 p.m Monday night, Entergy reported 629 customers without power.
Power outage maps & report an outage
The Source: Information from Centerpoint Energy and Entergy outage tracker maps.