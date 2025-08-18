Houston power outage tracker: Over 16,000 customers without power, Centerpoint, Entergy maps

The Brief Strong and severe thunderstorms moving across the Houston area have over 16,000 customers without power. As of 10:30 p.m. Monday night, CenterPoint Energy reported 16,061 customers without power. As of 10:30 p.m Monday night, Entergy reported 629 customers without power.



Houston weather: Severe weather causes power outages

What we know:

As of 10:30 p.m. Monday night, CenterPoint Energy reported 16,061 customers without power.

As of 10:30 p.m Monday night, Entergy reported 629 customers without power.

Power outage maps & report an outage

