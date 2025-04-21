Houston power outage: Texas Medical Center power outage resolved following outage

The Brief A power outage that affected the Texas Medical Center has been resolved. Officials said the outage was primarily affecting garages and lights. Texas Medical Center officials said most of the power has been restored at their locations.



A power outage is affecting the Medical Center area of Houston on Monday has been resolved, according to CenterPoint Energy.

Power outage reported in Texas Medical Center

What we know:

According to Centerpoint Energy outage map, a large area of the Texas Medical Center was affected around 4:30 p.m. However, as of 5:10 p.m., the outage has been resolved.

FOX 26 spoke with officials with Texas Medical Center who said they experienced an outage around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officials said the outage is primarily affecting garages and lights, but officials are contacting other hospitals to get their impacts.

Medical Center officials said most of the power has been restored.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the outage to occur.

What they're saying:

In a statement from CenterPoint Energy, they said, "CenterPoint Energy is aware of an outage affecting parts of the Texas Medical Center this afternoon. As of 5 p.m., the majority of impacted customers have been restored. We continue to coordinate with TMC officials and medical affiliates to restore the remaining customers quickly and as safely as possible."