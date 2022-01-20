Houston police: Woman in car robbed at intersection after getting cash at bank

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the robbery of a motorist who was stopped at an intersection in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department shared video of the incident that occurred in 1800 block of Broadway around 2:15 p.m. on September 18.

According to police, a woman reported that she was stopped at a red light when an unknown male suddenly appeared by her passenger door, broke her window by punching it, and then grabbed her purse from inside her vehicle.

Video then shows the suspect getting into a white Ford Explorer, which drives away.

The woman told police that she saw the same vehicle in the parking lot of a bank in the 1100 block of Southmore where she had withdrawn money before the incident, and she believes the suspects followed her.

Detectives have not located the vehicle or identified the suspects.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, around 20 years old, 5’7" to 5’8" tall, 150 to 170 pounds, wearing black clothing.

The vehicle is described as a newer model white Ford Explorer with license plate number NVM0236.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

