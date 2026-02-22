Suspect shot by Houston officers at hotel along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON - Investigations are underway after Houston Police officers reportedly shot a suspect at a hotel.
Officials say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at a hotel near the Southwest Freeway and the West Loop.
Police were said to be responding to a call about a suspect firing a weapon. Officers had an encounter with an armed male, and they shot the suspect.
The suspect's condition is not known at this time. No officers were injured.
The Source: Houston Police Department