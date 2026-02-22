Suspect shot by Houston officers at hotel along Southwest Freeway

The Brief Houston Police officers reportedly shot a suspect near the West Loop and Southwest Freeway. The suspect was allegedly firing his own weapon before he was shot. The suspect's condition is unknown. No officers were hurt.



Investigations are underway after Houston Police officers reportedly shot a suspect at a hotel.

Shooting involving Houston Police officer

Officials say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at a hotel near the Southwest Freeway and the West Loop.

Police were said to be responding to a call about a suspect firing a weapon. Officers had an encounter with an armed male, and they shot the suspect.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time. No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.