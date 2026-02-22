Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Suspect shot by Houston officers at hotel along Southwest Freeway

By
Updated  February 22, 2026 9:56pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Houston Police officers reportedly shot a suspect near the West Loop and Southwest Freeway.
    • The suspect was allegedly firing his own weapon before he was shot.
    • The suspect's condition is unknown. No officers were hurt.

HOUSTON - Investigations are underway after Houston Police officers reportedly shot a suspect at a hotel.

Shooting involving Houston Police officer

What they're saying:

Officials say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at a hotel near the Southwest Freeway and the West Loop.

Police were said to be responding to a call about a suspect firing a weapon. Officers had an encounter with an armed male, and they shot the suspect.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time. No officers were injured.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHouston