Houston Police seeking persons of interest in fatal Greenspoint apartment shooting

Houston Police are looking for four persons of interest to question them about a fatal shooting that happened in the Greenspoint area earlier this month.

Plaza Verde Drive shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about midnight on October 3 at an apartment complex on Plaza Verde Drive, near the North Freeway and Beltway 8.

According to police, officers at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound near the complex's leasing office.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Lavelle Bryant, allegedly told officers that four people forced their way into his apartment and shot him. Police say he also told a witness that he was a victim of a home invasion.

Bryant was taken to a hospital, but was later found deceased.

Persons of interest

Persons of interest in fatal October 2025 shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Police have released photos of three out of four persons of interest in this case. While a fourth person isn't seen in the photos, police say there is a fourth person of interest who is believed to be associated with the other three.

What we don't know:

The persons of interest's identities are unknown.

Police did not clarify whether the persons of interest are suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the persons of interest or the shooting in general can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)