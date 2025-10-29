Houston Police seeking persons of interest in fatal Greenspoint apartment shooting
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for four persons of interest to question them about a fatal shooting that happened in the Greenspoint area earlier this month.
Plaza Verde Drive shooting
The backstory:
The shooting was reported at about midnight on October 3 at an apartment complex on Plaza Verde Drive, near the North Freeway and Beltway 8.
According to police, officers at the scene found a man with a gunshot wound near the complex's leasing office.
The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Lavelle Bryant, allegedly told officers that four people forced their way into his apartment and shot him. Police say he also told a witness that he was a victim of a home invasion.
Bryant was taken to a hospital, but was later found deceased.
Persons of interest
Persons of interest in fatal October 2025 shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)
What we know:
Police have released photos of three out of four persons of interest in this case. While a fourth person isn't seen in the photos, police say there is a fourth person of interest who is believed to be associated with the other three.
What we don't know:
The persons of interest's identities are unknown.
Police did not clarify whether the persons of interest are suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the persons of interest or the shooting in general can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department.